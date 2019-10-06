AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 23.05M 0.32 17.93 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 37 -0.47 22.48M -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AC Immune SA and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 443,192,524.37% 13.7% 11.7% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 61,186,717.47% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. AC Immune SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered AC Immune SA and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $57.5, while its potential upside is 53.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AC Immune SA and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year AC Immune SA’s stock price has bigger decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats on 9 of the 12 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.