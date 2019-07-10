AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Comparing side by side

Both AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Dermira Inc. 9 10.86 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights AC Immune SA and Dermira Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AC Immune SA and Dermira Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA are 14.7 and 14.7 respectively. Its competitor Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. AC Immune SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AC Immune SA and Dermira Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Meanwhile, Dermira Inc.’s consensus target price is $18.88, while its potential upside is 109.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AC Immune SA and Dermira Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 78.9%. Insiders held roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year AC Immune SA has -45.4% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 43.39% stronger performance.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.