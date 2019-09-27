AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 23.05M 0.32 17.93 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 212.75 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AC Immune SA and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 436,577,835.86% 13.7% 11.7% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AC Immune SA is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18 and its Quick Ratio is has 18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27% of AC Immune SA shares and 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than AC Immune SA

Summary

AC Immune SA beats on 6 of the 10 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.