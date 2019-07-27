AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Comparing side by side

Both AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 240.27 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AC Immune SA and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

AC Immune SA has a Current Ratio of 14.7 and a Quick Ratio of 14.7. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 and has 20.4 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Analyst Recommendations

AC Immune SA and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 111.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AC Immune SA and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.3% and 77.2% respectively. About 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year AC Immune SA was more bearish than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AC Immune SA.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.