AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Comparison side by side

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 23.05M 0.32 17.93 Akari Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 8.82M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AC Immune SA and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 442,265,628.00% 13.7% 11.7% Akari Therapeutics Plc 470,927,438.73% -367% -151.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. AC Immune SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AC Immune SA and Akari Therapeutics Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27% and 4.9%. Insiders owned roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year AC Immune SA had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 7 of the 10 factors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.