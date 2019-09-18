AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Liquidity

AC Immune SA has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27% of AC Immune SA shares and 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year AC Immune SA had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.