Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 1.11 N/A 0.13 9.45 Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.34 N/A 1.68 2.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Southwestern Energy Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Southwestern Energy Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14%

Volatility & Risk

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Southwestern Energy Company has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Southwestern Energy Company has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Southwestern Energy Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Southwestern Energy Company 1 2 1 2.25

On the other hand, Southwestern Energy Company’s potential upside is 116.67% and its average target price is $5.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares and 0% of Southwestern Energy Company shares. 2% are Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Southwestern Energy Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -4% -17.81% 1.69% -31.43% -57.75% 10.09% Southwestern Energy Company -0.49% -10.09% 1.23% -28.7% -7.24% 20.23%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Southwestern Energy Company.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Southwestern Energy Company beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.