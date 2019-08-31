Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.55 N/A 0.13 6.85 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 144 2.18 N/A 6.71 20.56

In table 1 we can see Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s 1.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. Its rival Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 4 2.80

The average target price of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is $1.75, with potential upside of 235.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources Company on the other hand boasts of a $178.8 average target price and a 44.87% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is looking more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 90.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company are owned by institutional investors. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has -20.15% weaker performance while Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 4.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.