Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

We will be comparing the differences between Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 1.25 N/A 0.13 9.45 New Concept Energy Inc. 2 14.04 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and New Concept Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -9.8%

Volatility and Risk

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.63 beta. New Concept Energy Inc. has a 2.07 beta and it is 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, New Concept Energy Inc. which has a 30 Current Ratio and a 30 Quick Ratio. New Concept Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and New Concept Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.3% and 3.1%. Insiders held 2% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares. Comparatively, 59.6% are New Concept Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -4% -17.81% 1.69% -31.43% -57.75% 10.09% New Concept Energy Inc. -2.99% -13.33% 12.72% -11.36% 38.3% 39.29%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than New Concept Energy Inc.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.