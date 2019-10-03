Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 2.11 151.05M 0.13 6.85 Hess Corporation 63 11.02 260.05M -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Hess Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 28,793,366,374.38% 16.4% 5.6% Hess Corporation 412,385,030.13% -1.9% -0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a 1.67 beta, while its volatility is 67.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Hess Corporation has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hess Corporation are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Hess Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Hess Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus target price of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is $1.75, with potential upside of 294.86%. Competitively Hess Corporation has a consensus target price of $77.33, with potential upside of 30.36%. Based on the results given earlier, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is looking more favorable than Hess Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares and 96.2% of Hess Corporation shares. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Hess Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15% Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Hess Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Abraxas Petroleum Corporation beats Hess Corporation.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.