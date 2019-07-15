Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Both Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 1.19 N/A 0.13 9.45 Devon Energy Corporation 29 1.18 N/A 0.95 32.56

Table 1 highlights Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Devon Energy Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Devon Energy Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.63 beta. Devon Energy Corporation’s 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Devon Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Devon Energy Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Devon Energy Corporation 0 3 5 2.63

On the other hand, Devon Energy Corporation’s potential upside is 32.91% and its consensus target price is $36.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares and 94.1% of Devon Energy Corporation shares. About 2% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Devon Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -4% -17.81% 1.69% -31.43% -57.75% 10.09% Devon Energy Corporation -1.9% -5.04% 14.94% -6.3% -25.15% 37.22%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Devon Energy Corporation.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.