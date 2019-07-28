Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) Comparison side by side

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 1.02 N/A 0.13 9.45 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.36 N/A 0.21 4.43

Table 1 highlights Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 23.4% 23.4%

Risk and Volatility

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a beta of 1.63 and its 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has beta of 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.8% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II are owned by institutional investors. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has 9.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -4% -17.81% 1.69% -31.43% -57.75% 10.09% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.44% -8.76% -8.76% -17.72% -13.88% 8.41%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Summary

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.