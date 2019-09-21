Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) Contrasting side by side

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.66 N/A 0.13 6.85 Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.30 N/A -6.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a beta of 1.67 and its 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rosehill Resources Inc.’s beta is 3.39 which is 239.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is $1.75, with potential upside of 198.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.3% and 33.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Rosehill Resources Inc. has 19.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has -20.15% weaker performance while Rosehill Resources Inc. has 26.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Abraxas Petroleum Corporation beats Rosehill Resources Inc.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.