Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Contrasting side by side

Both Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.53 N/A 0.13 6.85 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.08 N/A 0.32 35.52

Table 1 demonstrates Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is currently more affordable than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 443.48% for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation with consensus target price of $2.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 80.5% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation was more bearish than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.