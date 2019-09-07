Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Comparison side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.57 N/A 0.13 6.85 ConocoPhillips 61 1.56 N/A 6.18 9.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ConocoPhillips is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and ConocoPhillips.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6% ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.67 beta. Competitively, ConocoPhillips’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, ConocoPhillips’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. ConocoPhillips’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and ConocoPhillips.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 ConocoPhillips 0 0 5 3.00

$1.75 is Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 248.19%. Competitively the average price target of ConocoPhillips is $79.4, which is potential 48.05% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation appears more favorable than ConocoPhillips, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares and 74.5% of ConocoPhillips shares. Insiders owned 2.6% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.09% of ConocoPhillips shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15% ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than ConocoPhillips.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation on 12 of the 12 factors.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.