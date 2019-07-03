Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Comparing side by side

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 1.22 N/A 0.13 9.45 Comstock Resources Inc. 6 1.34 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Comstock Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Comstock Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% -48.1% -1.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.63 beta means Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s volatility is 63.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Comstock Resources Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation's Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Comstock Resources Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Comstock Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.3% and 7.2%. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, Comstock Resources Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -4% -17.81% 1.69% -31.43% -57.75% 10.09% Comstock Resources Inc. -6.8% -16.4% -6.95% -30.6% -37.8% 27.15%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Comstock Resources Inc.

Summary

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Comstock Resources Inc.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.