Abraxas Pete (AXAS) Stake Maintained by Mangrove Partners; Ensemble Capital Management Has Lifted Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake by $5.29 Million

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (AXAS) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 377,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The hedge fund held 10.03 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33M, up from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Abraxas Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.0162 during the last trading session, reaching $0.54. About 1.00 million shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 13/03/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 15/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination; 30/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Jun. 6-7; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $40.6M, EST. $36.7M; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Declines Most in Over a Year; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVER BOOSTED TO $175M; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – “GOALS FOR 2018 REMAIN LARGELY UNCHANGED”; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS CITES SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 05/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 118.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 56,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 104,810 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 47,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $98.28. About 1.47 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co; 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice Pres and Senior Legal Officer; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,864 shares to 8,781 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 43,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 695,143 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tiffany Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Tiffany Sparkles, but Brown-Forman Looks Hungover – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.