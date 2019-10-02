Abraxas Pete (AXAS) Share Value Declined While Mangrove Partners Has Raised by $377,402 Its Holding; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Raised Its Position in Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) by $2.85 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (AXAS) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 377,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The hedge fund held 10.03 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33M, up from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Abraxas Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.0026 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4526. About 273,701 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 808 MBOE; 05/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 Abraxas Announces 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Jun. 6-7; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 944 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 8C; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 9c

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 333.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 949,335 shares as the company's stock declined 57.80% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, up from 285,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 166,413 shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp Reg by 63,500 shares to 96,191 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc Reg by 64,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,000 shares, and cut its stake in Livanova Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.04, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold DVAX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 45.71 million shares or 4.14% less from 47.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gp One Trading LP holds 0% or 61,586 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 4.84M shares stake. Synovus Fin has 0% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Cambridge Rech Advsr reported 39,875 shares. 51,300 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Metropolitan Life New York has 20,301 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Llp owns 14,705 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 44,336 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Howard Hughes Institute, a Maryland-based fund reported 21,355 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 242,884 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity. CANO FRANCIS bought $50,001 worth of stock or 16,667 shares. Shares for $49,998 were bought by Phillips Peggy V.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXAS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 81.14 million shares or 1.93% less from 82.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw reported 574,485 shares. Pnc Serv Gru accumulated 2,700 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 263,114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 414,456 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Management Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 385,952 shares. Northern reported 2.35 million shares. 75,686 are held by Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Llc. First Dallas Secs invested in 12,493 shares. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 723,900 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake. Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Oppenheimer & Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 326,285 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 23,859 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS).