Abraxas Pete (AXAS) Share Price Rose While Heartland Advisors Lifted by $486,700 Its Stake; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $372,897

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13M, up from 98,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 23/05/2018 – Apple Offers $50 Refund for iPhone Batteries Replaced in 2017; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (AXAS) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 486,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abraxas Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 393,426 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 57.75% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 13/03/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXAS); 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 09/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP AXAS.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3.25; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Borrowing Base Under Revolving Credit Facility Increased by $40M to $175M; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination and Presentation at IPAA OGIS New York; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 16,616 shares to 16,848 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,571 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,980 activity. 8,580 shares were bought by WATSON ROBERT L G, worth $9,610. Another trade for 8,580 shares valued at $9,610 was made by WENDEL STEPHEN T on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 9,028 shares valued at $9,610 was made by Clarke Tod A on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 the insider Schwartz Dirk A bought $9,610. $9,610 worth of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) was bought by Krog George William Jr. Bommer Peter A. bought 8,580 shares worth $9,610.

