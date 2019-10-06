Abraxas Pete (AXAS) Holding Has Lifted by Mangrove Partners; Exelon (EXC) Holding Lifted by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 32.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 141,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 570,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.33M, up from 429,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 3.18M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (AXAS) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 377,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The hedge fund held 10.03 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33 million, up from 9.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Abraxas Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4351. About 847,779 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 13/03/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $40.6M, EST. $36.7M; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Rev $40.6M; 05/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED TO $175 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Declines Most in Over a Year; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 09/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP AXAS.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3.25; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – “GOALS FOR 2018 REMAIN LARGELY UNCHANGED”

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Exelon (EXC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Exelon If You Can Forget It For Years – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “FERC moves closer to approving Exelon’s Annova LNG project – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News For Dec 21, 2017 – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports for Comcast, Deere & Exelon – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 11,900 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 14,128 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Earnest Partners Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Qci Asset Management New York owns 1,048 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 11,300 shares. Mariner Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Intact has invested 0.19% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Citigroup owns 1.23M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital reported 0.2% stake. Barnett & stated it has 240 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1.06 million shares. Horizon Invest Svcs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Indiana & Inv invested in 8,249 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc invested in 97,971 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited owns 21,885 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold AXAS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 81.14 million shares or 1.93% less from 82.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 3.56M shares. Ameritas Inv accumulated 0% or 12,335 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 48,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mgmt owns 40,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 11,000 were accumulated by Rothschild Investment Il. Geode Ltd accumulated 0% or 2.27M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 16,311 shares. 21,800 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 17,031 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Moreover, Lpl Finance Ltd has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Parametric Associate Limited Liability stated it has 110,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Crow Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 107,376 shares. D E Shaw reported 574,485 shares or 0% of all its holdings.