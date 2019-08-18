Abrams Capital Management LP Stake In Facebook (FB) Was Has Raised; Citigroup (C) Position Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Advertisers for the first time must now decide whether putting content on Facebook represents a liability, says Gene Munster; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley at Facebook Hearing: Consumers Need Transparency about Handling of Personal Data; 06/04/2018 – Social media users treated as ‘experimental rats,’ EU data watchdog says as he urges Facebook changes; 25/04/2018 – Is Facebook’s U.S. audience still declining? $FB lost daily users for the first time ever in the U.S. and Canada last quarter. It’s not a great sign, given that this is the company’s most valuable user group; 22/03/2018 – Commerzbank suspends ads on Facebook after data leak; 27/03/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, Facebook sources tell @CNNMoney. Facebook is curr…; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova, Facebook’s Sandberg Spoke by Phone Thursday Evening; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS NO ONE FROM FACEBOOK’S APP REVIEW TEAM HAS BEEN FIRED BECAUSE OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCANDAL; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of marketing, Carolyn Everson, answered questions about its recent data breach at the ShopTalk retail conference on Monday

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 24,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 334,422 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.81M, up from 309,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.45 million shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 27/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC RR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1083P; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 7 (Table); 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) by 3,629 shares to 11,960 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Material Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,843 shares, and cut its stake in Deere (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 111,857 shares to 748,124 shares, valued at $290.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 1.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.26M shares, and cut its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).