Abrams Capital Management LP Stake in Facebook (FB) Lifted as Share Price Rose; First United Bank Trust Increases Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC)

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $126.25. About 299,440 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $180.67. About 4.61M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova: EU Will Closely Monitor Facebook’s Implementation of New EU Privacy Rules; 18/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CONDUCTING “INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL REVIEW” TO DETERMINE IF MISUSED DATA STILL EXISTS – STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – REFILE-Academic in Facebook storm worked on Russian ‘dark’ personality project; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is considering launching its smart speakers internationally first to avoid U.S. public scrutiny of data privacy issues, sources say; 26/03/2018 – FTC: Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook; 05/03/2018 – Facebook asked some users if they thought the company should host content from child sexual predators and violent extremists; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US FTC is investigating Facebook’s use of personal data and whether it violated policies by allowing Cambridg; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulation; 10/05/2018 – UK parliamentary committee summons former Cambridge Analytica boss; 20/03/2018 – The report follows a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after research firm Cambridge Analytica was alleged to have improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 4,360 shares to 18,483 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,009 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sunbelt holds 1,683 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Lc reported 26,727 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.21% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Richard C Young Co Ltd accumulated 122,922 shares. Conning Inc owns 295,154 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 48,937 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Inverness Counsel has invested 0.93% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Barrett Asset Mngmt Llc holds 6,520 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Llc has 12,572 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Amp Investors Limited stated it has 320,820 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.15% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 2.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Excalibur Mgmt Corporation has 1.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 318,221 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 3,624 were reported by Allen Operations Ltd Company. Mercer Cap Advisers invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Morgan Stanley reported 0.79% stake. Accredited Invsts accumulated 0.15% or 4,538 shares. Somerset Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,294 shares. Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 130 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited accumulated 569,632 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,044 shares. Ci Inc has 1.02M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chevy Chase Tru Holdings holds 1.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2.00 million shares. Beacon Gru Incorporated accumulated 11,222 shares.