Abrams Capital Management LP Position in Facebook (FB) Raised by $4.16 Million; Stockbridge Partners Boosted Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 4.63 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition technology may not meet strict new EU data rules, a top watchdog says; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC SAYS THE DATA HARVESTED FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WAS MORE LIKELY TO HURT DONALD TRUMP’S 2016 CAMPAIGN; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency; 23/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally admitted this week that Cambridge Analytica had gained unauthorized access to information about tens of millions of Facebook users; 16/05/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS INVESTORS WITHHOLD SUPPORT FROM CEO ZUCKERBERG, COO SANDBERG; 05/04/2018 – It comes after Facebook said that 87 million user profiles were affected in the Cambridge Analytica data breach; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE; 28/03/2018 – Facebook’s Crisis PR Out of Touch, says PR Expert Dobson; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’; 30/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online. Latest info here:…

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 3,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 128,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.30 million, up from 125,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1760.98. About 1.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon; 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 231,589 shares to 8.53M shares, valued at $170.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 111,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,124 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Fincl Bank accumulated 5,338 shares. 3.44M are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. 307,561 were accumulated by Argent Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Act Ii Mngmt LP reported 7.94% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tuttle Tactical reported 20,342 shares. Nexus Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 108,470 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Wunderlich Managemnt owns 11,073 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Meridian Mngmt Communications has invested 1.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.77M shares. Stillwater Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 1.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nomura Holdg invested in 0.21% or 295,383 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 53,703 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Whitnell & holds 0.01% or 198 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Investment Limited Liability Com owns 6 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 7,755 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 122,866 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2,356 shares. Hightower Limited Liability holds 1.11% or 93,384 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 1.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 2.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 640,658 shares. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca holds 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 125 shares. Thomasville Bankshares reported 3.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 150 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 129,771 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Nadler Fin Grp Incorporated has invested 0.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Florida-based Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va, Virginia-based fund reported 1,162 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 3.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

