Abrams Capital Management LP Lowered By $8.75 Million Its Franklin Res (BEN) Holding; Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 113 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 109 sold and reduced stock positions in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 42.54 million shares, up from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Emergent Biosolutions Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 77 Increased: 81 New Position: 32.

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased Franklin Res Inc (BEN) stake by 2.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 265,220 shares as Franklin Res Inc (BEN)’s stock rose 5.44%. The Abrams Capital Management Lp holds 9.77M shares with $323.86M value, down from 10.04M last quarter. Franklin Res Inc now has $17.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.25 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor

Analysts await Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 85.05% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EBS’s profit will be $8.22 million for 68.95 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -223.08% EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. for 180,156 shares. Snyder Capital Management L P owns 1.02 million shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has 2.29% invested in the company for 123,288 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 1.99% in the stock. Consolidated Investment Group Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 65,000 shares.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. The Company’s products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. It has a 55.02 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BEN’s profit will be $319.76M for 13.77 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources had 10 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, January 11 by Bank of America. Citigroup upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $35 target in Monday, April 15 report.