Abrams Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Facebook (FB); Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Boosted General American Investors (GAM) Holding by $499,092; Stock Rose

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 32,076 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE; 19/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 30/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018; 02/04/2018 – Facebook updated its VR avatars to look more ‘lifelike.’ via @verge; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Lax Data Policies Led to Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 19/04/2018 – UK PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS IT WILL INTERVIEW ACADEMIC INVOLVED IN CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, ALEKSANDR KOGAN, ON APRIL 24; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST AHEAD OF SENATE HEARING; 08/05/2018 – Facebook has to take privacy more seriously, so it created a new team focused on building privacy products; 27/03/2018 – COLLINS: HAPPY TO INVITE FACEBOOK’S CHRIS COX TO GIVE EVIDENCE; 18/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Bloomberg: Facebook to design its own processors for smart speakers & more

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ctc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 741,860 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 5,263 were reported by Concorde Asset Management Limited Company. Asset One Limited stated it has 1.17 million shares. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 4.32% or 1.60M shares in its portfolio. Wellington Grp Llp reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zwj Inv Counsel has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,335 shares. Jane Street Ltd holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.54M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,384 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 13,819 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md invested in 3.3% or 12,978 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,437 shares. Beacon Financial Group, a Texas-based fund reported 11,222 shares. 8 are held by Kessler Investment Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 1.61 million shares to 4.26 million shares, valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,258 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).