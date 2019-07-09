Abrams Capital Management LP Increases Position in Facebook (FB); Bank Of The West Lowered Holding in Nrg Energy (NRG) as Stock Declined

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 14,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,340 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 98,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 2.55M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 12.96 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies Before Congress: LIVE; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – IN COMING WEEKS, FACEBOOK IS ELIMINATING PLATFORM FEE ON ALL FUNDRAISERS; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE BAD ACTORS- CNBC; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CRACKING DOWN ON PLATFORM ABUSE; 26/03/2018 – California AG: Attorney General Becerra Calls on Facebook to Protect Users’ Data; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Outlines Three Responses To Cambridge Analytica Controversy — MarketWatch

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $357.99 million for 6.64 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,166 shares to 11,013 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 15,900 shares. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.79M on Tuesday, January 8.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 1.61M shares to 4.26M shares, valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 231,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.53M shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.