Abrams Capital Management LP Increased Position in Facebook (FB) by $4.16 Million; Tiger Eye Capital Has Cut Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $4.34 Million

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 17,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 18,815 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, down from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.54 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum is leaving Facebook and is expected to step down from the board; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 02/05/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica is shutting down and declaring bankruptcy after the Facebook data controversy:…; 22/05/2018 – A SIGNLE DIGIT PERCENT OF FACEBOOK ACCOUNTS IS FAKE – ZUCKERBERG; 26/04/2018 – Facebook runs ad campaign that sort of says sorry for data misuse scandal; 26/03/2018 – FTC: Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: DYNAMIC ADS WILL HELP AUTO FIRMS REACH CAR BUYERS; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SPOKE TO CNN ON DATA LEAK; 27/03/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, Facebook sources tell @CNNMoney. Facebook is curr…; 19/03/2018 – Four simple questions Facebook should answer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Corp owns 70,080 shares. Suncoast Equity has invested 5.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nadler Finance Group Inc Inc holds 6,195 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Rmb Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 12,178 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Troy Asset Management Ltd has 0.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Finemark Financial Bank & holds 9,177 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, First In has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,435 shares. Fort Washington Inc Oh holds 1.18 million shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Howland Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paragon Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Kemper Master Retirement Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 37,900 shares. Shaker Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bloom Tree Ptnrs Lc owns 335,010 shares or 6.08% of their US portfolio.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 265,220 shares to 9.77 million shares, valued at $323.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,258 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 1.16% or 1.04 million shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 603 shares. Fairview Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,119 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi owns 2.17M shares for 3.5% of their portfolio. Davenport & Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 25,362 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 704 shares. Carlson Mngmt reported 30,197 shares. Bamco Ny has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,187 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.49% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & holds 1.24% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Ativo Lc holds 4,043 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Company Limited Company owns 0.76% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 27,003 shares. Fosun Int Ltd accumulated 11,270 shares. Barbara Oil Co holds 11,500 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan & has 1,433 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 1.22M shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $81.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 133,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.