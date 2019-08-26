Abrams Capital Management LP Increased Facebook (FB) Stake By $4.16 Million; South State Boosted Centene (CNC) Position By $824,044

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 2.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Abrams Capital Management Lp acquired 25,074 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Abrams Capital Management Lp holds 1.02M shares with $170.81 million value, up from 999,649 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $511.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $179.2. About 3.55M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg has broken his silence over a scandal involving the profiles; 24/03/2018 – Opinion: Don’t Delete Facebook. Do Something About It; 24/05/2018 – The EU’s digital policy chief urges Facebook to stick to its promise and abide by Europe’s stringent data protection rules. via @cnbctech; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-founder To Leave Facebook After Clashes: Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 06/03/2018 – GOOGLE, FACEBOOK POWER OVER ADS WORRIES RIVALS: FRENCH STUDY; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COUNCIL: AXIOS; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon see a notice on their accounts asking them to review their privacy settings; 21/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak today about Facebook’s privacy scandal

South State Corp increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 147.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South State Corp acquired 15,548 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The South State Corp holds 26,107 shares with $1.39M value, up from 10,559 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $18.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 1.67 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 17.35% above currents $179.2 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $187 target in Monday, March 18 report. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $212 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Netflix vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s Taps Facebook for New Clothing Line – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Colony Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Park Avenue Securities Ltd reported 14,910 shares. Strategic Financial Svcs holds 0.57% or 24,758 shares in its portfolio. 2,149 are owned by First Personal Financial Svcs. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 50,201 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Hl Services Limited Co has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 55,908 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Inc owns 69,549 shares. Harvest Cap Inc invested in 0.1% or 1,975 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 89,127 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 815,492 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability holds 0.23% or 7,359 shares in its portfolio. Kames Cap Public Ltd Com accumulated 291,655 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 60,252 shares. Consolidated Grp Lc holds 8,100 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio.

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased Barnes & Noble Ed Inc stake by 1.61 million shares to 4.26 million valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) stake by 476,016 shares and now owns 18.05M shares. O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Start Comparing CVS Stock to UnitedHealth – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. bought 2,850 shares worth $151,022.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc accumulated 5,159 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluefin Trading holds 168,000 shares. 8,768 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 21,692 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.04% or 3.77M shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement reported 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 184,738 shares. Axa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 410,187 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has 13,550 shares. Nomura Holdings has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Torray Ltd reported 1.62% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pinnacle Associates stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Illinois-based Brookstone Cap has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Among 5 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Centene has $77 highest and $63 lowest target. $68.80’s average target is 53.09% above currents $44.94 stock price. Centene had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the shares of CNC in report on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

South State Corp decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,022 shares to 286,895 valued at $33.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) stake by 84,381 shares and now owns 6,710 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.