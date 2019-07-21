Abrams Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position in Facebook (FB) as Shares Rose; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Owens Ill (OI) Stake by $727,218; Stock Declined

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 40,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.91 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 688,140 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 6.79% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $198.36. About 12.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ALEKSANDR KOGAN GAVE VERBAL OK TO AUDIT; 10/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Facebook And Cambridge Analytica For Stealing And lmproperly Using More Than 71 Million Users’ Data; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 4th Update; 30/05/2018 – Murdoch questioned the ad-based business model that Facebook has repeatedly defended; 17/04/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 and The Verge’s @CaseyNewton answer Facebook testimony questions on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE IS INCREMENTAL TO ORIGINAL AUTHORIZATION; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STATES 1% OF EU, UK USERS DOWNLOADED PROF KOGAN’S APP; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA- IN JULY 2016 GSR ASKED FIRM TO VERIFY DATA WAS DELETED; IN AUG, TOOK LEGAL ACTION AGAINST GSR; IN NOV, REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH GSR; 06/04/2018 – Facebook was able to remotely delete messages Zuckerberg sent, a feature that isn’t available to all users; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WAS INFORMED THAT THE APP AT THE CENTRE OF A MASSIVE DATA LEAK COULD SELL USER DATA TO THIRD PARTIES – FT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 130,387 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 158 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc accumulated 14.20 million shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.14% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 339,600 shares. Legal General Gru Pcl invested in 281,093 shares or 0% of the stock. 247,167 are held by First Wilshire Securities. Raymond James And reported 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 37,593 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). The California-based Kestrel Management Corp has invested 3.41% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 27,899 shares. 5.36M were accumulated by Lsv Asset. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 1.09M shares. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). 199,977 are owned by Retirement Systems Of Alabama.

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.77 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OI’s profit will be $119.51 million for 5.55 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.98% EPS growth.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 111,857 shares to 748,124 shares, valued at $290.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 265,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.77M shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Advisor Lc reported 0.34% stake. 7,583 are held by Commercial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,237 shares. Moreover, Nexus Invest Management has 2.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 108,470 shares. Csat Advisory LP invested in 0.42% or 4,993 shares. The California-based Reilly Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Wealth Advsrs stated it has 17,178 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 53,703 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C reported 104,755 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6.32M shares. Tci Wealth, Arizona-based fund reported 3,384 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 11.30 million shares or 0% of the stock. S&Co stated it has 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amica Mutual Insur owns 64,876 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $1.35 million was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares.