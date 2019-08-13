Abrams Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding in Facebook (FB); As Circor International (CIR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Trimmed Position by $300,800

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $190.55. About 3.65M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/03/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Tied To Trump Campaign — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Report: Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, Whatsapp; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings; 04/04/2018 – Facebook announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would tighten restrictions on third-party access to user data; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 17/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 19/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: LOGIN CHANGES TO ADDRESS ABUSE; 21/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS GOVT HAD THREE HISTORIC CONTRACTS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA PARENT SCL, CONCLUDED WELL BEFORE CURRENT ISSUES AND HAS NO CURRENT CONTRACTS; 06/04/2018 – ITALY ANTITRUST AUTHORITY SAYS IT HAS OPENED A PROBE INTO FACEBOOK’S COLLECTION AND USE OF USER DATA – STATEMENT; 18/03/2018 – Users are getting the message that information they post on Facebook can be used in ways they did not intend, and usage is starting to decline

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Circor International Inc. (CIR) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.63% . The institutional investor held 67,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 77,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Circor International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $734.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 25,143 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 02/05/2018 – Circor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ CIRCOR International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIR); 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational Realignment; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Circor; 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 04/05/2018 – CIRCOR Mexico Earns API Certifications for Quality Management; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14,787 shares to 561,258 shares, valued at $208.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 265,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc.

