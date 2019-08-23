Abrams Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holding; Suncor Energy (SU) Shorts Lowered By 57.47%

Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) had a decrease of 57.47% in short interest. SU’s SI was 3.53M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 57.47% from 8.29 million shares previously. With 2.92M avg volume, 1 days are for Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU)’s short sellers to cover SU’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 295,570 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 2.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 476,016 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 47.93%. The Abrams Capital Management Lp holds 18.05M shares with $282.97 million value, down from 18.52M last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $7.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 2.85 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 29/05/2018 – Top research execs from Teva, Allergan recruited to help lead Axovant out of the R&D wasteland $AXON $AGN $TEVA; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED SAYS HEALTH CANADA APPROVED ITS APPLICATION FOR (C)ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER TABLETS; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 05/04/2018 – EGALET – LAWSUIT FILED FOR TEVA’S INFRINGEMENT OF A PATENT FOR ARYMO ER LISTED IN APPROVED DRUG PRODUCTS WITH THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENCE EVALUATIONS; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST TEVA USA; 03/05/2018 – TEVA HAS NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY TO REDUCE DEBT: CEO; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Teva Pharmaceutical Finance’s Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BB’/’RR4’

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $44.14 billion. The firm primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It has a 12.48 P/E ratio. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations divisions.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Suncor Energy declares dividend NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.ca published: “5 Cheap Stocks for RRSP Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alberta again eases oil output curtailments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why This Miner Is Excited About Copper – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What’s Pushing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Even Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teva Pharmaceutical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva launches generic EpiPen Jr in US – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has $23 highest and $600 lowest target. $12.56’s average target is 73.24% above currents $7.25 stock price. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Thursday, April 11 report. As per Monday, June 3, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. UBS downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Tuesday, May 28 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, May 30 to “Underperform”.