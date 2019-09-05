Abrams Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holding By $7.14 Million; Lmr Partners Llp Boosted Its Firstenergy (FE) Position

Lmr Partners Llp increased Firstenergy Corp (FE) stake by 42.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp acquired 10,657 shares as Firstenergy Corp (FE)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 35,445 shares with $1.48M value, up from 24,788 last quarter. Firstenergy Corp now has $25.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 164,783 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Certification Letter with NRC Affirming Plans to Deactivate Three Nuclear Generating Plants; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Rev $3B; 26/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Names Samuel Pierre-Louis Vice President, Information Technology; 03/04/2018 – Fitch: FirstEnergy Corp.’s Ratings Unchanged by FirstEnergy Solutions’ Bankruptcy Filing; 09/03/2018 – JCP&L Establishes Estimated Restoration Times; 09/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Ohio Utilities Launch Energy Audit Program to Help Customers Save; 12/04/2018 – BTL Group at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Reaffirms Guidance and Growth Projections; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 09/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 2.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 476,016 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 47.93%. The Abrams Capital Management Lp holds 18.05M shares with $282.97M value, down from 18.52M last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $7.39B valuation. The stock decreased 7.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 11.10 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES ISSUED FOR JOB CUTS AT TEVA PLANT IN ELIZABETH; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction With Teva and Announces Preferred Shr Exchange Agreement With BVF Partners L.P; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.TA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 SHEKELS FROM 20 SHEKELS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 07/03/2018 – Teva Sells $4.5 Billion of Junk Bonds in High-Yield Debut Deal

Among 9 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus has $23 highest and $600 lowest target. $12.56’s average target is 91.76% above currents $6.55 stock price. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 17 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the shares of TEVA in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. UBS downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Tuesday, May 28 to “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rating on Friday, August 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $900 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 3.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $643.01M for 2.87 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 82,530 shares to 6,637 valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Denbury Resources Inc (NYSE:DNR) stake by 193,465 shares and now owns 107,048 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. FirstEnergy has $46 highest and $44 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is -2.53% below currents $46.68 stock price. FirstEnergy had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital.