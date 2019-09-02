Abrams Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Market Value Rose; As Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Market Value Declined, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Facebook Shareholders Force Data Privacy Vote — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Burgess: Dr. Burgess Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS GRASSLEY TO ACT ON REQUESTS FOR COMMITTEE TO SEEK INFORMATION FROM TRUMP CAMPAIGN OFFICIALS BRAD PARSCALE, DAN SCAVINO AND STEVE BANNON IN RELATION TO INVOLVEMENT WITH CAMBRIDGE…; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook is the least-trusted tech company by a country mile; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Rep. Jeff Duncan Questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF “ABSOLUTELY CERTAIN” THAT THE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCENARIO COULD NOT BE REPEATED TODAY; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK NOT PLANNING TO EXTEND EU PRIVACY LAW GLOBALLY: RTRS; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s Privacy Changes Leave Developers Steaming; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IT ‘DOESN’T FEEL LIKE’ FACEBOOK HAS A MONOPOLY; 21/03/2018 – Alongside social media giant Facebook, Cambridge Analytica is at the center of an ongoing dispute over the alleged harvesting and use of personal data

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 344,662 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.60M, up from 340,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.68 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,022 shares to 274,814 shares, valued at $28.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 21,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Systems (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 11,933 shares. Covington Mgmt owns 73,043 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Corporation has 51,345 shares. Westpac Banking owns 50,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc invested 0.1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 13,977 were accumulated by Frontier Investment Mgmt. 9.44 million were reported by Northern Trust Corp. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 416,205 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 10,604 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Grp Invest Advsr Llc reported 9,187 shares stake. 6,590 were accumulated by Duff And Phelps Inv. Reliant Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 47,605 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 0.16% or 29.86 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.23% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Hudock Cap Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 2,634 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 10,489 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Inc has 99,491 shares. Courage Limited Liability owns 3.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,800 shares. Timessquare owns 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 50,275 shares. Staley Advisers Inc invested in 0.04% or 2,953 shares. Marsico Cap Lc reported 1.02M shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jump Trading Lc has 0.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rbf Ltd Llc stated it has 1.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weitz Invest Mngmt invested 2.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tanaka Management reported 0.28% stake. Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highland Limited Liability Corp reported 70,305 shares stake. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 57,895 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. 6,550 were reported by Northeast Fin Consultants Inc.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14,787 shares to 561,258 shares, valued at $208.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 111,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,124 shares, and cut its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc.