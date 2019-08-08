Abrams Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Franklin Res (BEN) Position by $8.75 Million; Valuation Declined; Copeland Capital Management Cut Ross Stores (ROST) Position by $3.97 Million

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 265,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 9.77M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323.86M, down from 10.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 660,854 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 45.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 42,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 52,098 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 94,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.89. About 754,796 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% or 37,160 shares. Asset Mngmt One has 202,781 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sun Life holds 502 shares. Strs Ohio has 35,923 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 68,746 shares. Anchor Capital Lc owns 654,082 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 68,098 are held by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech. Olstein Mgmt Limited Partnership has 92,000 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.17% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.07% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Financial accumulated 109 shares or 0% of the stock. 112,463 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 38,677 shares to 470,820 shares, valued at $26.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 31,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22 after the close. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46 million for 23.86 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,337 were reported by Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus. Magnetar Fin Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Com Inc owns 3,100 shares. Moreover, Kcm Inv Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 11,660 were accumulated by Cypress Capital Lc. Utah Retirement has 0.13% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.32 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 702,112 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 43,016 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.1% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.11% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Clarivest Asset Management Lc stated it has 249,334 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.66% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Ipswich Mgmt reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).