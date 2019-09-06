Abrams Capital Management LP Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake by $4.16 Million as Share Value Rose; Hhr Asset Management Increases Position in Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 14.97M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/05/2018 – Tinder: ‘Innovation’ Can Help It Fight off Facebook — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS “SOURCE OF ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE COMPANY IS NOT A WHISTLEBLOWER OR A FOUNDER OF THE COMPANY”; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself, but it’s too late for that now; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS OBJECTIVE IS CLEAR: IRAN SHALL NEVER POSSESS ANY NUCLEAR WEAPONS; 20/03/2018 – FTC Is Probing Facebook Over Use of Personal Data by Analytics Firm Cambridge Analytica; 12/03/2018 – UN investigators cite Facebook role in Myanmar crisis; 25/04/2018 – Digital Content’s Knit Says Facebook Users Didn’t Go Away (Video); 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Small Courtesy for Zuckerberg as Hearing Begins?; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Spins-up a Big Cloud of Cotton Candy (Free Report) $FB; 17/05/2018 – ISS said Facebook “has been somewhat responsive during the controversy, but shareholders should continue to closely monitor data privacy issues.”

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 26,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 335,902 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.78M, up from 308,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 552,950 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,537 shares to 49,991 shares, valued at $58.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 446,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,113 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 231,589 shares to 8.53M shares, valued at $170.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 265,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.77M shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).