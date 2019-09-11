Abrams Capital Management LP Has Decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Position; Shorts at Eastside Distilling (EAST) Raised By 20.61%

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 2.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 476,016 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 47.93%. The Abrams Capital Management Lp holds 18.05 million shares with $282.97 million value, down from 18.52 million last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $7.96B valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 28.38M shares traded or 35.51% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeti; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST TEVA USA; 23/05/2018 – Teva hopes to launch migraine drug as soon as September; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 28/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD WINS REVERSAL OF $235 MILLION GLAXOSMITHKLINE DRUG PATENT VERDICT -COURT RULING; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 28/03/2018 – TEVA WINS RULING TOSSING $235 MILLION GLAXO VERDICT OVER COREG; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS ON APRIL 4 UNITS OF CO FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT AGAINST TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC – SEC FILING

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) had an increase of 20.61% in short interest. EAST's SI was 251,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.61% from 208,200 shares previously. With 33,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST)'s short sellers to cover EAST's short positions. The SI to Eastside Distilling Inc's float is 3.51%. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 36,659 shares traded. Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) has declined 46.97% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.97% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus has $23 highest and $600 lowest target. $12’s average target is 44.40% above currents $8.31 stock price. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 16 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan. Bank of America downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $900 target in Thursday, May 30 report. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. As per Tuesday, May 28, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, June 3, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's Why Teva Pharmaceuticals Dropped 13% in August – Yahoo Finance" on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Teva: Generidiculous 2.0 – Seeking Alpha" published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Teva: Maximum Pessimism – Seeking Alpha" on August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $545.65 million for 3.64 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. develops, makes, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company has market cap of $47.46 million. The firm offers bourbon under the Burnside Bourbon and Oregon Oak Burnside Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey and Barrel Hitch Oregon Oaked Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various handmade products, including Advocaat Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps, and Holiday Spiced Liqueur.

More notable recent Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Aegion Corporation Awarded Two Tite Liner® System Contracts in the Middle East Totaling Approximately $11 Million – Nasdaq" on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Oil Climbs after Sharp Drop in U.S. Crude Stockpiles – Nasdaq" published on September 11, 2019.