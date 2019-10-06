Abrams Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $79.05 Million as Shares Rose; Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Cut Its Stake

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 214,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 533,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.18M, down from 748,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $390.62. About 276,601 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 81.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 224,563 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $657,000, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 7.54 million shares traded or 19.66% up from the average. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold LPI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 219.98 million shares or 1.37% less from 223.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc invested in 32,985 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) or 939,038 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited Company holds 399,712 shares. Corecommodity Ltd Com has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd has 92,704 shares. Us Retail Bank De owns 630 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 7,353 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). 339,000 are owned by Sector Pension Inv Board. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.37 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advisors invested in 19,326 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 29,570 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 428 shares.

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LPI’s profit will be $47.49M for 2.66 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4,228 shares to 202,634 shares, valued at $16.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc (Call) by 44,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 EPS, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.65 million for 20.43 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc by 1.16M shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $63.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

