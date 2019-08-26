Abrams Capital Management LP Has Cut Its O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Stake by $43.40 Million; Market Valuation Rose; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Lifted Its Ss & C Tech (SSNC) Stake

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (SSNC) by 65.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 15,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 9,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ss & C Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 60,847 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 111,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 748,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.50M, down from 859,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $377.6. About 51,113 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,815 shares to 470 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 3,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,040 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Tru Advsrs LP has 0.08% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 624,474 shares. 153,125 are held by Fred Alger. Signaturefd Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 328 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 4,813 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Select Equity Group Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 3.51 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 198,935 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Boothbay Fund Management Limited owns 65,600 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Oppenheimer And Co holds 26,735 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Zweig reported 34,831 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 5,570 were reported by Pitcairn. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 9,900 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group Limited Company invested in 2,816 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Company reported 0.06% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 227 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Dillon Associates invested 1.35% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moreover, Private Advisor Group Limited Com has 0.02% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Timessquare Cap Llc has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Nomura Asset Management Commerce Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 3,132 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 123,533 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 3,715 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prns Limited Com. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Sg Americas Secs accumulated 0.04% or 12,496 shares. 9,071 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.26M for 19.67 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.