Abrams Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Position by $4.16 Million; Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shareholder Whitnell & Co Upped Holding

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 4,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 22,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.46. About 1.73M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – VANITY FAIR: Breaking: Zuckerberg’s Russia nightmare deepens as Alex Stamos, Facebook’s security chief, steps down over; 30/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in an interview with @KaraSwisher at #CodeCon: “Fundamentally, [Facebook is] having a really hard time changing the DNA of their company. And the DNA of their company is all about having people compete with each other online for attention; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG – ATTORNEY GENERAL XAVIER BECERRA, JOINING A BIPARTISAN COALITION OF 37 ATTORNEYS GENERAL, SENT LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG; 04/04/2018 – KTVZ NewsChannel 21: BREAKING: A Facebook official said today that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President; 12/04/2018 – Elevation’s McNamee: Erosion of Trust in Facebook Is Staggering (Video); 11/04/2018 – Facebook under fire […]; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Says Go Short on Facebook at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 10/03/2018 – Facebook antagonist Senator Mark Warner is now concerned about bad security on connected devices; 26/03/2018 – With new plan, Macron wants France to win Al “arms race”; 26/04/2018 – ODG Partners With Leading Japanese Telco KDDI to Bring ODG Smartglasses to Japan

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 466 are held by Arrow. Stanley holds 0.19% or 11,208 shares. Hilltop reported 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cibc Ww Inc holds 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 30,676 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 1,075 shares. 6,200 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Llc. The New York-based Tower Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 13,994 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.13% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Markston International Lc invested 0.42% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 441,208 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 10,847 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 15,434 shares. Meritage holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 70,837 shares. California-based Whittier Com has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,012 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 111,857 shares to 748,124 shares, valued at $290.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 1.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.26M shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

