Abrams Capital Management LP Cut Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $4.63 Million; Stock Value Rose; Gruss & Co Has Cut Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $1.79 Million as Share Value Rose

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 231,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 8.53 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.68M, down from 8.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 7.08 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada’s quarterly profit down 5 pct on lower transported volumes; 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 52,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 39,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 3.83M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 03/04/2018 – Clarion Events Is Owned By Funds Managed By Blackstone; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Seals Third Stake Deal in Two Weeks With PAG; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings: Blackstone Deal for $358.9 Million; 02/05/2018 – Blackstone Unit Acknowledges Hovnanian Swaps Backlash; 01/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone buys India’s Comstar at a valuation of 10 bln rupees – Mint; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHR; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS AGREED TO DRAW UP A VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FOR HISPANIA SA HIS.MC AT 17.45 EUR/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Blackstone under fire over push into UK social housing; 13/04/2018 – Burberry: Mr. Murphy is Also The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP Chairman

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.21 million for 23.19 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.