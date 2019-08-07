Abrams Capital Management LP Cut Its Franklin Res (BEN) Position by $8.75 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, First Foundation Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 265,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 9.77M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323.86 million, down from 10.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 3.21M shares traded or 13.34% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES AUM $737.5B, EST. $747.26B; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 39,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 775,763 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.95M, down from 814,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 29.63M shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield California (MYC) by 73,072 shares to 102,224 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen California Amt (NKX) by 74,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.