Abrams Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Facebook (FB); Lennar (LEN) Holder E&G Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $362,600

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $204.24. About 5.82M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX after Musk quits platform over data scandal; 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC-IN 2015, CO LEARNED THAT PSYCHOLOGY PROFESSOR AT UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE NAMED ALEKSANDR KOGAN LIED TO CO AND VIOLATED ITS PLATFORM POLICIES; 18/03/2018 – U.S. Republican lawmakers concerned by Facebook data leak; 26/03/2018 – Demands Grow for Facebook to Explain its Privacy Policies; 11/05/2018 – Congress finally published all of the political Facebook ads purchased by Russian groups hoping to sow discord before and after the 2016 U.S. election; 14/04/2018 – Facebook board member Reed Hastings says companies like Facebook are trying to ‘grow up quickly’; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica worked on Facebook ads with President Donald Trump’s campaign ahead of the presidential election in 2016 and has been accused of using the data to help influence the vote; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 571,917 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 111,857 shares to 748,124 shares, valued at $290.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 476,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

