Abrams Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Facebook (FB); As Ebay (EBAY) Market Valuation Rose, Marathon Partners Equity Management Decreased Its Position

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/03/2018 – A Matter Of Trust: Poll Shows Only 41% Of Americans Trust Facebook With Their Data — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – The Quint: #Aadhaar BREAKING: UIDAI CEO tells the Supreme Court that “100% biometric authentication is not possible”. Catch FB; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica: Facebook Data From GSR Was Not Used By Us as Part of Services Provided to the Donald Trump Presidential Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Facebook last week sent CTO Mike Schroepfer to answer questions before a parliamentary committee; 17/04/2018 – Zuckerberg failed to fix Facebook users’ privacy concerns; 10/04/2018 – Zuck Defense Lifts Facebook. Saudi’s Big Bond Sale: Daybreak; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COU; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica data scandal is “Facebook’s responsibility,” says U.K. parliament member Damian Collins; 06/04/2018 – Craig Timberg: BREAKING: Facebook imposes new rules on political advertising; 25/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Facebook the victim, Spotify’s secret plans

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 8.39 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Facebook Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, DAUs Up To 1.59B – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Snap Renews Its Oft-Overlooked Ad Partnership With Baidu – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regulatory Issues Will Have Little Effect on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 1.61M shares to 4.26M shares, valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 476,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares. $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin.