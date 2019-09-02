Abrams Capital Management LP Boosted Facebook (FB) Holding by $4.16 Million; Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Stock Declined While Consonance Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook Highlights a New Worry List for Big Tech: Markets Live; 12/04/2018 – Democratic campaign used Facebook data too; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS MORE INFO FROM FACEBOOK ON REPORTS OF DATA BREACH; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING PRIME TIME ANYTIME; 02/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook Aims for Tighter Integration with the Enterprise; 10/04/2018 – I’ll be on @FoxNews talking Facebook momentarily; 26/03/2018 – ‘Silicon Valley’ opening sequence jabs at Facebook’s Russia hacking scandal; 22/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Krumpelman on Facebook Value; 27/03/2018 – Three users of the Facebook Messenger app sued Facebook on Tuesday in a class action suit, and asked for unspecified damages; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00M, down from 6.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 400,675 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Management invested in 1.04% or 32,653 shares. South Street Advisors Ltd Com holds 88,158 shares. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd holds 2.86% or 1.87 million shares. Sands Cap Management Limited Company holds 3.07% or 5.97M shares. Eastern State Bank stated it has 85,183 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 33,399 shares. Ledyard National Bank has 28,404 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 7,583 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has invested 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.52 million were reported by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation. First Eagle Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has 2.22M shares. Jabodon Pt Com reported 11,651 shares stake. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.01% or 4,900 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mackenzie Finance Corporation accumulated 1.08M shares.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 111,857 shares to 748,124 shares, valued at $290.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,258 shares, and cut its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vericel Corp by 70,000 shares to 4.29 million shares, valued at $75.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 124,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH).

Analysts await Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CORT’s profit will be $22.74M for 15.76 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Victory Cap reported 12,421 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp stated it has 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc owns 210,521 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Shelton Cap Management has 0.04% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 126 shares. 8.37M were reported by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company. Quantbot Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Mason Street Limited Liability accumulated 33,528 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 197 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). 1.28M were accumulated by Northern Trust. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 155,674 shares. Blair William Il, Illinois-based fund reported 27,000 shares.