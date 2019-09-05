Abrams Bison Investments Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $13.59 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Montag & Caldwell Lifted Holding

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 767,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.65M, up from 712,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $231.03. About 1.57M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 248,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35 million, up from 179,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $190.4. About 7.14 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Swedish Pension Fished for Value in GE, Facebook — Barrons.com; 29/04/2018 – Just because some people don’t want Facebook using their data to make a profit doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be willing to do so themselves; 19/03/2018 – Stamos has been a vocal advocate for investigating and disclosing Russian activity on Facebook and for increasing corporate responsibility in the tech world; 03/04/2018 – MGH Survey Finds More than Two in Three Facebook Users Trust Facebook Less Than They Did Before Learning of Cambridge Analytica’s Use of Data from 50 Million Profiles; 05/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Facebook sent a doctor from “Building 8” to secretly meet with top hospitals, including Stanford; 16/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE MINISTER CALLS FOR `SMART’ REGULATION FACEBOOK: SZ; 26/03/2018 – Android phone users have noticed that Facebook has saved a virtual trove of their personal call data for years:; 11/04/2018 – Congressional Hearing on Facebook Turns Up Heat on Mark Zuckerberg; 20/03/2018 – Ramy Inocencio: Breaking via @business. *CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SUSPENDS CEO ALEXANDER NIX. Board of Cambridge Analytica suspended; 03/04/2018 – Facebook under pressure in SE Asia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur Cap reported 2.24% stake. 9,976 were reported by Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 31,386 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corporation has invested 0.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,539 shares. Lockheed Martin Management reported 0.27% stake. B Riley Wealth holds 0.4% or 9,314 shares. Moreover, Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 3.86 million are held by Parametric Associates Ltd Llc. Moreover, Boston Lc has 0.4% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 31,897 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company stated it has 5.88M shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The New York-based Wellington Shields Ltd has invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Spectrum Management reported 0.26% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baldwin Invest Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 1,220 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6,500 shares to 12,700 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 46,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,726 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Management Lp holds 2,000 shares. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.87% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kj Harrison Prtn Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,152 shares. 1,255 were accumulated by Seven Post Investment Office L P. Epoch Investment Prtn Inc, New York-based fund reported 633,356 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 2,262 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Professional Advisory Services invested 3.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1,310 shares. Rothschild Il, Illinois-based fund reported 22,597 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 147.55 million shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability reported 270,570 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Scge Ltd Partnership holds 500,000 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co holds 4.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 90,374 shares. Portolan Lc owns 1.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 65,304 shares.