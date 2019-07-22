Abrams Bison Investments Upped Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $19.76 Million; Shares Rose; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Holds Position in Lowes Cos (LOW)

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30 million, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $102.5. About 4.19M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21 million, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 1.12M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 474,310 shares to 73,673 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 265,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,151 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.