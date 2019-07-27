Abrams Bison Investments Upped Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $19.76 Million as Market Value Rose; Indaba Capital Management LP Lowered Its Groupon (GRPN) Stake by $11.83 Million; Shares Declined

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 7.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. It closed at $3.51 lastly. It is down 31.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21 million, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 1.30M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Moreno Evelyn V has invested 0.21% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 3,917 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Synovus Corp has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Parkside Bancshares holds 0.01% or 146 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 6,032 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Kingfisher Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.69% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 7,080 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability owns 551,921 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 5,883 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Llc owns 11,195 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Lc owns 346 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Company owns 1,663 shares. Cap Innovations Ltd Liability Co holds 2.32% or 5,845 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Moors Cabot has 11,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Leisure Cap Mngmt reported 92,528 shares stake. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Indaba Capital Mngmt LP holds 2.55% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 3.52 million shares. Vanguard Group has 41.73M shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 202,970 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.02% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Northern has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Walleye Trading Limited Company invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 56,012 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 374 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Principal Fin Grp Inc has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP holds 233,606 shares.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.