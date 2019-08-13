Abrams Bison Investments Trimmed Stake in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) by $73.85 Million; As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stock Value Rose, Lonestar Capital Management Has Lowered by $6.24 Million Its Position

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 56.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 567,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 433,438 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 450,754 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 487,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.09M, down from 650,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $12.81 during the last trading session, reaching $470.84. About 46,324 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corp reported 387 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hound Prtn Lc reported 169,703 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 968 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 643 shares. Hanseatic Management accumulated 2,054 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 483 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 9,201 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 735 shares. Bartlett Ltd Co holds 450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 12 are held by Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Cambridge Research Advisors accumulated 1,373 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 11,751 shares. Abrams Bison Limited Liability holds 24.48% or 487,000 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Proshare Advisors Lc accumulated 1,545 shares or 0% of the stock.

