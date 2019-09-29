Abrams Bison Investments Trimmed Its Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Stake by $40.39 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Anchor Capital Advisors Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $10.88 Million as Market Value Declined

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 83,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16 million, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $464.03. About 56,046 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 37.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 253,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 423,855 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.36M, down from 676,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.68 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantum Mgmt Lc Nj has 8,521 shares. M&T Bancshares invested in 1,801 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Franklin Inc has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 69,072 were reported by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 141,342 shares in its portfolio. Schaller Investment Group Inc owns 30,500 shares. 1,268 are owned by Cambridge Advsrs. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 0.03% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 810 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Hound Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 82,418 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has 936 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability holds 1,187 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Moreover, Paloma Prns has 0.02% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 1,855 shares.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 earnings per share, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.53 million for 13.09 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 4,642 shares to 16,053 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 31,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadinha Communications Limited Liability Com has 43,128 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.78% or 8.14M shares. Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 20,563 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 0.94% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wellington Shields Management Lc holds 91,644 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ally Fincl Incorporated has 1.08% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 145,000 shares. Sequoia Advisors has 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 74,653 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assoc reported 5,716 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company invested in 0.08% or 479,560 shares. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1,500 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Incorporated has 2.5% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 146,686 shares. Smith Salley And Associate, North Carolina-based fund reported 103,106 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Tru Company owns 0.3% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 42,768 shares. Community Svcs Gru Limited Liability Corp accumulated 222,485 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio.