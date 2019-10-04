Abrams Bison Investments Trimmed Its Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Position by $40.39 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Disney Walt Co Disney (DIS) Market Value Rose, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (DIS) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 6,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 243,042 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.94M, down from 249,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 8.41 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 83,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16 million, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $441.88. About 61,272 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 29.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $932.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,838 shares to 192,669 shares, valued at $17.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co Cl A (NYSE:NYT) by 25,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 EPS, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.54M for 12.47 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.